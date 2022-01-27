A suspect believed to have seized a pickup truck from a Sebastopol business on Jan. 22 and then returned that evening to crash through the front of the building and steal money has since been arrested and released from jail, according to the Sonoma Sheriff’s Facebook on Jan. 24.
A report came in at around 8:30 p.m. that a pickup truck had plowed into a business on the 1400 block of Industrial Avenue in Sebastopol, confirmed by an employee to be The Rental Place. Deputies came to find the suspect had also pilfered from the cash register, according to the Facebook statement.
Law enforcement identified 32 year-old Juan Moreno-Gonzalez of Sebastopol as the suspect. They uncovered that he actually lifted the keys of the truck from The Rental Place earlier in the day and made off in it around 3:30 p.m.
Per the post, a deputy arrested the suspect at his home the following day, Jan. 23, “without incident” after a countywide notice went out with information on Moreno-Gonzalez and probable cause for his arrest.
He’s since left jail on a citation because of the “zero dollar bail schedule,” with three felonies to his name for burglary, vandalism and vehicle theft. The Sheriff’s Office stated that Moreno-Gonzalez already had a misdemeanor warrant for driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.