After only addressing a handful of its scheduled agenda items, the Sebastopol City Council capped its July 20 meeting around midnight, pushing off eight of the agenda’s items for a future meeting tentatively set for 8-10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28.
During the Tuesday night council meeting, the council viewed a presentation from Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore about the independent civilian review of the Sebastopol Police Department. Additionally, the council viewed a separate presentation about an app that allows law enforcement agencies to receive real-time public feedback.
It also reviewed and finalized its 2021-22 budget and discussed the Bodega Avenue pavement and bike lanes project. Articles about both the police presentations and budget are forthcoming.
Agenda items continued to a future date (either the tentative special meeting on July 28 or the council’s next regular meeting in August) include the following:
1. Considering and adopting a resolution amending the city’s Stage 2 mandatory water compliance to include measures for commercial and industrial water customers.
2. Considering roadway changes to Palm Avenue between Petaluma Avenue and S. Main Street that would make the area a one-way street, allowing only westbound traffic flow.
3. Discussion and consideration of a fireworks permit lottery.
4. Considering appointing a City of Sebastopol liaison to the Climate Action Advisory Committee
5. Discussion of amending lists to clarify “standing” or “ad hoc” committees.
6. Consideration of reaffirming the city code of conduct policy and potential amendments.
7. Discussion and consideration of approval relating to the use of council initiative funds for fiscal year 2020-21.
8. Discussion and approval of designation of a voting delegate and alternatives for the League of California Cities’ annual conference.
