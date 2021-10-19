Time is running out, but it’s not too late to snag a ticket to this year’s Aged to Perfection benefit bonanza this weekend. Tickets cost $125, covering entry, food and drinks and the last day to buy one is Thursday, Oct. 21.
The Sebastopol Area Senior Center’s annual fundraiser is an outdoor masquerade dance party this year, to be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Blue Ridge Kitchen Event Center in the Barlow, according to the center’s online flyer. The revenue will go to the center’s kitchen remodeling project and its lunch program, the Harvest Cafe.
Getting in requires proof of either vaccination or negative COVID test results from no more than 72 hours before the party. Attendees are welcome to wear costumes. Live music will be performed by The Pulsators, with barbecue catered by A Guy and His Grill.
There will be a raffle for a wine sweepstakes and a live auction, with none other than Senator Mike McGuire taking bids for dinner packages. Though the event is outside with a 250-person capacity, the center has only offered 150 tickets for COVID safety.
The benefit is honoring both Linda Civitello, the senior center’s past executive director, and the Sonoma County Medical Association (SCMA).
Civitello is recognized for breathing life into the Sebastopol Area Senior Center when it was scraping for funds, collaborating to boost its reserves with the Board of Directors, the Sebastopol City Council and donors, the flyer said. She still helps fundraise and connect donors with the senior center.
The event also recognizes SCMA for its role in the vaccine rollout throughout 2021. The center’s flyer informationnoted Executive Director Wendy Young connected with Dr. Sundari Mase in January so SCMA could learn to run vaccine clinics to give medical workers shots, quickly.
SCMA then operated clinics in the Grace Pavilion at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds when vaccine access opened up, “managing nearly 600 appointments per day” and injecting seniors and at-risk and marginalized groups, per the event flyer.
