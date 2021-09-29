Fire fighters from Sebastopol Fire Department, Graton, Gold Ridge and the city of Santa Rosa converged on a two-alarm fire at the corner of Walker and Petaluma avenues on Monday afternoon, which burned down an outbuilding and damaged the back of a vacant home on the same lot.
“We were able to save the house by getting there quickly and putting the fire under control,” said Sebastopol Fire Chief Bill Braga.
With such a massive response, the fire was put out quickly, but smoke billowed down Petaluma Avenue, causing the closure of the street.
Braga said no one was injured in the fire, which started in a small outbuilding and spread to the vacant home, which Braga said had been empty for eight to 10 years.
The source of the blaze is currently unknown. “We are still doing an investigation,” Braga said.
Townsy Sebastopol is a community web app, offering local news, online shopping at local stores, a local event guide, local volunteer and job boards and more. Find it at https://townsyapp.com.
SoCoNews is partnering with Townsy to make our news more accessible to the Sebastopol community.
