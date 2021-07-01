Forestville Fire Chief Dave Franceschi

Members of the Wohler Bridge Community Association and COPE group honored outgoing Forestville Fire Chief Dave Franceschi with baskets of wine from Westside Road wineries. Pictured is Tom Meldau, Sue Christensen, Franceschi, Jim Dreisback and Teresa Rochioli.

 Photo provided

Groups of Forestville Fire constituents dropped by on Chief Dave Franceschi’s last day of duty in the last week of June to salute his many decades of service to the community.

Franceschi has been at the local fire department sine he joined as an El Molino High School student, joining the paid ranks a decade later and serving as chief since 2017.

The fire district is consolidating with Sonoma County Fire District on July 1 and Franceschi is retiring from full-time duty and returning to the volunteer rank. 

