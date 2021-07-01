Groups of Forestville Fire constituents dropped by on Chief Dave Franceschi’s last day of duty in the last week of June to salute his many decades of service to the community.
Franceschi has been at the local fire department sine he joined as an El Molino High School student, joining the paid ranks a decade later and serving as chief since 2017.
The fire district is consolidating with Sonoma County Fire District on July 1 and Franceschi is retiring from full-time duty and returning to the volunteer rank.
