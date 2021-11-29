The Graton Fire Department toy drive is officially underway.
Until Dec. 15, buckets will be placed in the fire district for community members to donate toys. Sites where people can drop off toys include the Graton fire station, Graton Fire Christmas Tree Farm, which is on the same property, located on 3750 Gravenstein Hwy. N in Sebastopol. Other locations include the Graton Post Office, Andy's Produce Market and Bridgeway Gas.
Toys can be for kids aged 4 to early teens. Gift cards are also acceptable.
“We bring them back to our station. We wrap them and then we deliver them to certain addresses,” said Shane Spellman, a firefighter with the department.
He said the Graton Fire Department works through Oak Grove School, which provides a list of families and their addresses.
“Families that they can't afford, you know, gifts themselves,” he said. “Then we deliver those gifts to them in the fire engines.”
Donations will be taken until Dec 15. Presents will be wrapped on Dec. 16 and delivered on Dec. 23.
