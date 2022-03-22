The Guerneville Regional Library is closing for a few weeks to allow for interior upgrades. According to an announcement from the Sonoma County Library, work on the library will begin March 25 and the library will reopen for limited service in mid-April and is expected to open for full service in May.
The improvements — funded by the library’s Measure Y sales tax — will include new carpet and shelves, fresh paint, a new public service desk and the creation of a teen space.
“The Sonoma County Library is delighted to make these improvements for west county residents. We anticipate that refreshing Guerneville Regional Library will encourage the community to feel even more at home in this welcoming and inviting space,” said Sonoma County Library Director Ann Hammond in a statement. “The addition of a new teen area will make the Guerneville Regional Library a destination for teenagers, taking advantage of our coding and technology programs.”
Guerneville Regional Library’s Maggie Boynton Forum Room will open in mid-April as a “mini-branch” for limited in-person service, such as holds pickup, requests, computer and printer use, Wi-Fi, restrooms, staff interaction and more.
In the meantime, the library is encouraging Guerneville patrons to visit the Sebastopol Regional Library and Forestville Community Library during the Guerneville branch’s closure. People can also visit sonomalibrary.org for virtual events, thousands of films, TV shows, eBooks, databases, magazines, classes, video games and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.