The Sebastopol Area Senior Center has announced its Harvest Cafe will serve only take-out until further notice, as advised by Sonoma County Public Health with COVID-19 rushing through the county again.
Led by Chef Gerald Lowe, the Harvest Cafe came together in the summer of 2021 after the senior center halted its in-house lunch program when the pandemic began in March 2020. Until then, seniors received weekly meal deliveries.
The cafe will hold off indoor dining from Thursday, Jan. 6 until at least Feb. 1, according to a Jan. 5 statement from senior center staff. The cafe will remain open Tuesday through Thursday each week, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. priced $10 for members and $12 for non-members. Customers must provide proof that they’ve been vaccinated.
The public health recommendation states group dining should be suspended until the omicron surge declines, “given the vulnerability of older adults who may not mount as vigorous an immune response to vaccination, the poor efficacy of vaccination without a booster against the Omicron variant, and then the tendency of not masking between talking and eating,” per the center’s notice.
Center staff shared that the menu for the current week is the same, accessible here, and that people can order on-site at the Senior Center or over the phone at 707-829-2440.
Participants must wear marks attending scheduled classes and activities, which remain on the calendar, the statement said, encouraging people to sign up for a booster shot at myturn.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.