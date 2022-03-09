On its website Tuesday, March 8, the City of Sebastopol announced that Ives Pool will be closed beginning March 9, due to mechanical issues with the pool's heater.
"Public Works staff made every effort to acquire the failing part needed to repair the heaters ability to operate prior to complete failure of the unit," said Dante Del Prete, the city's public works superintendent, in the public notice. "Due to shipping delays and parts availability the critical failure of the heating element failed prior to having the required parts and repairs made."
According to the city, the parts are on rush order and the repair will be prioritized once equipment is on hand.
"We apologize for this inconvenience and are working closely with the contractor to ensure this repair will be completed as soon as possible," reads the notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.