One man is dead after driving into the opposing lane in front of an oncoming Sonoma County transit bus on River Road, his vehicle rolling over during a collision on Oct. 7.
The front of the bus heading westbound struck the eastbound Toyota’s right side and sent the Toyota to the west by some feet before the vehicle “subsequently rolled and the male driver was ejected,” per a press release from California Highway Patrol (CHP). Santa Rosa CHP officers responded at about 11:56 a.m. to the crash and they do not know yet why the driver of the Toyota entered the opposing lane.
Bus driver Michael Hein, 26, of Sebastopol, survived with minor injuries and was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. None of his five passengers disclosed any bodily harm, according to the CHP.
The Toyota driver was pronounced dead from his injuries by emergency workers at the site, west of Odd Fellows Park Road. He won’t be publicly identified until he himself is identified and his family is notified, the press release said, but “any inquiries regarding the identification of the deceased should be directed to the Sonoma County Coroner’s office.”
CHP requests that people contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at 707-588-1400 if they know any information about the collision.
