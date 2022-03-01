The shelter in place order that had been in place for Monte Rio has dropped now that the individual suspected of shooting and killing a man in Monte Rio has been arrested without incident, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office reported in a Nixle alert issued at 4:32 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
The alert said Francisco Gonzalez was taken into custody on Green Valley Road near Green Valley School Road and people in the area are recommended to drive carefully since many officers and emergency vehicles remain in that neck of the woods.
Community members who spotted the suspect called the Sheriff’s Office, the alert stated in thanks. Initial shooting reports of the shooting and search via Nixle began at 11 a.m. By roughly 2:30, reports developed of a shelter in place order, an “armed and dangerous” suspect description and confirmation that he shot a man to death on the 20000 block of Willow Road in Monte Rio and left on foot.
This article was edited at 5 p.m. to reflect new information from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.
