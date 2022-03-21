The new Beverage Container Recycling Pilot Program has come to Sebastopol. A new recycling kiosk housed in a shipping container is now open at the north end of town in the Community Church of Sebastopol parking lot at 1000 Gravenstein Highway N.
The recycling and redemption center is operational as of Monday, March 14 and business hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can bring their cans and bottles, separated by material type, to be weighed onsite, with max of 25 pounds of each material accepted per customer per day. Bagged materials will be inspected and weighed on site with state certified scales.
Payments will be issued via printed check or Venmo and a 10% shrinkage fee will be deducted from the total beverage container deposit reimbursement. A rechargeable battery (similar to what powers RV equipment) will power the recycling center electronics to begin, and a solar power component may be installed at a later date.
This program was made possible through the partnership between the City of Sebastopol, the Community Church of Sebastopol, grocery stores, Zero Waste Sonoma, and the recycler Petaluma Recycling Center (a program of United Cerebral Palsy of the North Bay).
(1) comment
Silly. "10% shrinkage fee will be deducted " how can this even be legal?
And they will be using a battery powered compactor to compress the cans and plastic. The other outfit that used this arrangement saw their battery go dead, and they could not accept recyclables because they could not compact them and they quickly ran out of space.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.