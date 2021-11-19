It's once again time for Sebastopolians to nominate one another for the City of Sebastopol's Locals Who Make a Difference program, which recognizes community members who are doing good around town. Nominations are due Dec. 30.
According to the city's website, "In April 2018, the Sebastopol City Council approved a new program to acknowledge and thank members of the Sebastopol community for their contributions in helping to make Sebastopol a better place to live. There will be three honorees each year, with each honoree featured for approximately four months with banners lining Sebastopol’s Main Street and Downtown Plaza, a proclamation by the city council, and on the city website.
Councilmember Neysa Hinton brought forth the idea of the Locals Who Make a Difference recognition program saying, 'People say over and over that what makes Sebastopol unique and special is the people who live here. Our residents are the ‘heart’ of this community. Let's recognize and celebrate them with a recognition program sponsored by the city.'
Anyone may submit a nomination application. Nominees must be living and must reside in Sebastopol or identify Sebastopol as their home community. The accomplishment or contribution to the Sebastopol community for which the nominee is being recognized must not be their primary source of income. Applications will be reviewed by the program subcommittee and approved by the city council.
Applications are available at Sebastopol City Hall (7120 Bodega Ave.), Public Works (714 Johnson St.), and on the City’s website here."
