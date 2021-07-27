Sonoma County Search and Rescue has located Lyle Keller, a 61-year-old male who had been missing from Occidental. He had last been heard from at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 25.
Keller was found around 2:30 p.m. on July 27, on a nearby property. According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, he was taken to a hospital for treatment after being missing for two days.
Keller went missing from his home on Peaks Pike Road in the Occidental area. In initial calls to help find Keller, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office noted that they believed he left his house on foot.
