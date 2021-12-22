The Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise, The Rotary Club of Sebastopol, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3919 are joining forces to deliver holiday groceries to those in need this holiday season.
On Dec. 23, local families needing assistance to put a holiday dinner on the table can visit the Sebastopol Center for the Arts between 1 and 3 p.m. As visitors drive through, they will each receive a large box of food containing a frozen chicken, vegetables, rolls, a dessert and other assorted items.
There's a limit of one food box per car, and those picking up are asked to stay in their vehicles and wear a mask.
“Prior to the pandemic, Rotary served a sit-down meal,” said David Mark-Raymond, president of the Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise. “This year, like last, we’ll safely hand out holiday meal ingredients so folks can prepare their own feasts at home.”
The Redwood Empire Food Bank and Pacific Market is donating the food, and Korbel is donating oversize champagne crates to hold the groceries. The other hosting organizations will collect, pack and safely distribute the food to cars as they pass through.
For more information about how to volunteer, go here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.