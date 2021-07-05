Sebastopol’s summer concert series, Peacetown, is heading to the Barlow this year for a multi-stage summer music and art series every Wednesday evening from July 7 to Sept. 8. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., musicians will be taking the stage at the Barlow event center, as well as at Crooked Goat Brewing, Woodfour/Fernbar and Community Market.
According to an announcement from Jim Corbett, president of the Peacetown board of directors, moving Peacetown from Ives Park to the Barlow was necessary because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.
The move won’t take away from highlighting the treasures of Sebastopol, the announcement said.
“In the downtown area, there will be music at People’s Music; Main Street Theater and the Hopmonk Tavern, while merchants in the footprint participate with sidewalk sales and other promotions. Festival goers can enjoy the many art galleries and walk to the world class Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Other walks include the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the Peace Garden with the Enlightenment Wheel and Patrick Amiot’s sculptures on Florence Avenue. Fine food will be available at participating restaurants with specials, and Rialto Theater will have special times for movies. Peacetown has morphed into a festival celebrating music, art, fine food, nature and our rich diverse culture.”
Check out the Peacetown lineup:
Barlow Event Center
July 7 — Gator Nation
July 14 — Pulsators
July 21 — Burrows & Dilbeck
July 28 — Tom Rigney & Flambeau
Aug. 4 — Soul Section
Aug. 11 — Sol Horizon
Aug. 18 — The Dirty Shames
Aug. 25 — Onye & the Messengers
Sept. 1 — Soul Fuse
Sept. 8 — Whiskey Family Band
Crooked Goat Brewing
July 7 — Dream Farmers
July 14 — Free Peoples
July 21 — Peace of G
July 28 — Marshall House
Aug. 4 — Bohemian Hwy
Aug. 11 — Spike Sikes
Aug. 18 — La Matilda
Aug. 25 — Burnside
Sept. 1 — THUGS
Sept. 8 — Tommy Thomsen
Woodfour/Fernbar
July 7 — The Musers
July 14 — Mundo Rio
July 21 — Harman & Harman
July 28 — Gabe Wheaton
Aug. 4 — Alexander’s Band
Aug. 11 — Batacha
Aug. 18 — Hoytus Rolen
Aug. 25 — Solid Air
Sept. 1 — Bluebyrds
Sept. 8 — Calico Bridge
Community Market
July 7 — Mr. December
July 14 — James Patrick Regan
July 21 — Kyle Martin & Ben Roots
July 28 — Kevin Russell & Joe Craven
Aug. 4 — Clementine Darling
Aug. 11 — SoloRio
Aug. 18 — The Spindles
Aug. 25 — Jen Tucker & Kyle Martin
Sept. 1 — Stella Heath & Ian (Duo)
Sept. 8 — Black Sheep Brass Band
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.