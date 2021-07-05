The Blues Burners 2019 Peacetown

The Blues Burners play at the 2019 opening concert of Peacetown.

 Photo Dylan Sirdofsky

Sebastopol’s summer concert series, Peacetown, is heading to the Barlow this year for a multi-stage summer music and art series every Wednesday evening from July 7 to Sept. 8. From 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., musicians will be taking the stage at the Barlow event center, as well as at Crooked Goat Brewing, Woodfour/Fernbar and Community Market.

According to an announcement from Jim Corbett, president of the Peacetown board of directors, moving Peacetown from Ives Park to the Barlow was necessary because of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 restrictions.

The move won’t take away from highlighting the treasures of Sebastopol, the announcement said.

“In the downtown area, there will be music at People’s Music; Main Street Theater and the Hopmonk Tavern, while merchants in the footprint participate with sidewalk sales and other promotions. Festival goers can enjoy the many art galleries and walk to the world class Sebastopol Center for the Arts. Other walks include the Laguna de Santa Rosa, the Peace Garden with the Enlightenment Wheel and Patrick Amiot’s sculptures on Florence Avenue. Fine food will be available at participating restaurants with specials, and Rialto Theater will have special times for movies. Peacetown has morphed into a festival celebrating music, art, fine food, nature and our rich diverse culture.”

Check out the Peacetown lineup:

Barlow Event Center

July 7 — Gator Nation                

July 14 — Pulsators                         

July 21 — Burrows & Dilbeck

July 28 — Tom Rigney & Flambeau

Aug. 4 — Soul Section

Aug. 11 — Sol Horizon

Aug. 18 — The Dirty Shames

Aug. 25 — Onye & the Messengers

Sept. 1 — Soul Fuse

Sept. 8 — Whiskey Family Band

Crooked Goat Brewing

July 7 — Dream Farmers 

July 14 — Free Peoples  

July 21 — Peace of G 

July 28 — Marshall House 

Aug. 4 — Bohemian Hwy                 

Aug. 11 — Spike Sikes          

Aug. 18 — La Matilda        

Aug. 25 — Burnside                        

Sept. 1 — THUGS                            

Sept. 8 — Tommy Thomsen

Woodfour/Fernbar

July 7 — The Musers         

July 14 — Mundo Rio                        

July 21 — Harman & Harman

July 28 — Gabe Wheaton

Aug. 4 — Alexander’s Band

Aug. 11 — Batacha

Aug. 18 — Hoytus Rolen

Aug. 25 — Solid Air

Sept. 1 — Bluebyrds

Sept. 8 — Calico Bridge

Community Market

July 7 —  Mr. December        

July 14 — James Patrick Regan                        

July 21 — Kyle Martin & Ben Roots

July 28 — Kevin Russell & Joe Craven

Aug. 4 — Clementine Darling

Aug. 11 — SoloRio

Aug. 18 — The Spindles

Aug. 25 — Jen Tucker & Kyle Martin

Sept. 1 — Stella Heath & Ian (Duo)

Sept. 8 — Black Sheep Brass Band

