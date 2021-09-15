A power outage has led Harmony School District in Occidental to close Wednesday, Sept. 15, summoning buses and informing parents to pick up the children who were already on campus, according to Jamie Hansen, director of communications at the Sonoma County Office of Education (SCOE).
She said parents were given until 10 a.m. to retrieve the students from school.
Harmony School District includes Harmony Elementary School and Salmon Creek School teaching kindergarten through 8th grade across its two schools.
