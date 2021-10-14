The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 2 Consolidated Election is Oct. 18. The election only applies to some voters — for west county, this means voters in the Occidental Community Services District and the Timber Cove County Water District.
The overall election includes ballot questions for the following areas:
● City of Sonoma
● Occidental Community Services District
● Kenwood Fire Protection District
● Sonoma Valley Health Care District
● Timber Cove County Water District
Occidental Community Services District
The Occidental Community Services District Board of Directors oversees the Occidental Fire Department and provides fiscal and managerial oversight to the district.
Voters are asked to vote for two directors — Eugene M. Gaffney IV, and incumbents John Gonnella and Chris Martin are running.
Timber Cove County Water District
The Timber Cove County Water District provides water to around 270 customers in the Timber Cove area and supports water flow to fire hydrants.
Voters are asked to vote for three directors for the Timber Cove water district — John Gray and incumbents Chris Feddersohn, Kris Kilgore and John D. Rea are running.
To be eligible to register to vote, one must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old on or before Election Day, and not in prison for the conviction of a felony. Any voter who has recently moved or changed their name should re-register. Residents who miss the registration deadline will still have the option to conditionally register and vote in person. Please contact the Registrar of Voters Office for further details about this process.
Those who are eligible to vote can register online at registertovote.ca.gov. Postage-paid paper registration forms are also available at many public and government offices including city halls, post offices and the Registrar of Voters Office. Online registration forms must be submitted electronically by 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 18. Completed registration forms returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Oct. 18. Forms returned in person to the Registrar of Voters Office must be deposited into the office’s 24/7 drive-thru drop box by Oct. 18.
