A "Russian River Rally for the Ukraine" is coming to the Guerneville pedestrian bridge on Friday, March 11 at 6:30 p.m. According to a county press release, participants are encouraged to bring signs voicing support for Ukraine.
Guerneville's bridge will be added to the list of river bridges lit up yellow and blue as a show of support for Ukraine — on March 9, county transportation and public works staff will also be lighting the Monte Rio pedestrian bridge. Earlier this month, Healdsburg lit up its river bridge.
Friday's event is organized by the Russian River Chamber of Commerce and Lower Russian River Municipal Advisory Council, in partnership with the City of Healdsburg and County of Sonoma.
“I am so grateful that the communities along the Russian River have come together in support of Ukraine, the Ukrainian people, and their steadfast commitment to democracy,” said Pip Marquez de la Plata, Chair of the Lower Russian River Municipal Advisory Council, in a statement. “The Lower Russian River MAC is appreciative of the work and cooperation between our groups to make this happen so quickly.”
“I would like to express a big thank you to Sonoma County on behalf of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce for this amazing, generous, and symbolic gesture of support for the people of Ukraine over the Russian River,” said Bob Pullum, President of the Russian River Chamber of Commerce.
The County of Sonoma Department of Transportation and Public Works installed the lights by applying a color gel to the existing bridge lights. The Guerneville pedestrian bridge will also be featured under flood lights to enhance the display.
“We want the world to know that Sonoma County’s Fifth District, and all of Sonoma County, stands with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their time of need,” said District 5 Supervisor Lynda Hopkins. “This is a small but meaningful and purposeful expression of our enduring support for the principles of democracy, freedom and self-governance.”
“I stand in solidarity with Ukraine and respect their sovereignty as a democratic society,” said Osvaldo Jimenez, mayor of the City of Healdsburg. “In a show of peace and unity, the Healdsburg Memorial Bridge over the Russian River will be illuminated and yellow and blue.”
