A Sonoma County camp counselor was arrested this week by the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office for possession of child pornogprahy.
36-year-old Tyler Robles of Richmond was arrested at the Trackers Bay Camp at the 10000 block of Barnett Valley Road in Sebastopol after investigators obtained an arrest and search warrant for Robles and his home.
According to a statement from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations Agents, has been investigating Robles for possession of child pornography.
On June 30, investigators conducted the search warrant on Robles’ home in Richmond.
During the search, they learned that Robles is currently a camp counselor employed by Trackers Bay, a Berkeley-based company that facilitates camp programs throughout the Bay Area.
According to the same Sonoma Sheriff’s statement posted on their Facebook page, investigators also discovered he was supervising and had access to juvenile campers in Sonoma County.
Investigators then contacted Sonoma County Sheriff Domestic Violence Sexual Assault detectives and detectives assisted in finding and arresting Robles at the Trackers Bay camp in Sebastopol.
Robles was booked into the Contra Costa County Jail on a charge of possession of child pornography.
The investigation has been a collaborative effort between the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office, United States Homeland Security Investigators, United States Secret Service NCFI, the Richmond Police Department and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
Those with information about the case should call the Sonoma Sheriff Domestic Violence Sexual Assault Unit at 707-565-8290 or The Department of Homeland Security Investigation Tip-line at 1-866-347-2423.
