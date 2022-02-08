Sebastopol's Climate Action Committee is looking for public art submissions for a new community art project focused on climate change. According to an announcement from the city, the project seeks to "educate and inspire the community to discuss and take local action on climate change."
As part of the project, multiple art pieces made from recycled materials will be placed around town. Each piece of art will have a QR code that will link viewers to a website where they can learn more about the artist, the inspiration for the piece of art and climate action that they can engage in that's related to the topic of the piece they're looking at.
"The central art piece will be a kaleidoscope of upcycled glass symbolizing the interconnectivity of all life. This piece will be created through contributions from the community, housed in a welded case and installed in downtown Sebastopol," reads the city announcement. "Community artists are invited to create individual pieces exploring innovative ways to address the environmental challenges we are currently facing. These supporting art pieces should be curated from the abundance that already exists within our lives, utilizing upcycled materials to address topics under the general category of climate change, such as: water, air, solar, carbon sequestration, social inequities, waste, and consumption."
Art piece submission forms will be accepted on a rolling basis and can be found at https://bit.ly/UpcycledArtProject. Completed forms can be dropped off or mailed to the Sebastopol Planning Department at Sebastopol City Hall at 7120 Bodega Avenue, Sebastopol, CA 95472 or emailed to ClimateActionCommittee@cityofsebastopol.org with “Art Project Submission'' in the subject line.
“This is a perfect Sebastopol project: creative, engaging, informative, and collaborative. It’s about climate action, and it’s also about the entire community acting together toward a common goal,” said Sebastopol Councilmember and Climate Action Committee Research Working Group member Diana Rich in a statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.