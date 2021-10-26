The Sebastopol Police Department is searching for a suspect still at large who was involved in a shooting that injured one person this morning at the Safeway parking lot in Sebastopol.
According to Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore, the suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male who was last seen wearing a black beanie cap, a red hoodie type sweatshirt or jacket, blue jeans with a black stripe down the side of the pant and white gym shoes.
The suspect was last seen fleeing the scene in a red, older model two-door sedan vehicle with a black or missing hubcap on the rear driver's side tire. According to Kilgore, the suspect was reported to be the passenger in the fleeing vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle is described to be a female with blonde hair.
At 8:35 a.m. this morning the Sebastopol Police Department received reports of a shooting taking place at the Safeway parking lot.
The shooting injured one person. According to Kilgore, the victim had a single gunshot wound to the leg and the injury is non-life threatening. The victim is being treated at a local hospital.
The incident also led to the lockdown of nearby West County High School. Kilgore said no other Sebastopol schools were put on lockdown and the West County High School lockdown was lifted approximately within 10 minutes of the lockdown initiating.
Kilgore said it’s a good idea to always be cognizant of your surroundings.
“If something looks suspicious, articulate why it looks suspicious or if a person looks suspicious then provide that info to a dispatcher when contacting the police department,” Kilgore said. “It’s always advisable to keep doors and windows closed and locked when you are not at home and when at home, make sure you are monitoring those as well.”
He said if anyone sees any suspicious activity or has information regarding the incident, contact the Sebastopol Police Department at 707-829-4400 and reference case number 21-0733.
Kilgore said the department will likely post a media release shortly to the Sebastopol Police Department Facebook page.
The department is receiving assistance with the investigation from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, the Petaluma Police Department, the Cotati Police Department and the Rohnert Park Police Department.
