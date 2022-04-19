The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
10:14 a.m. Felony identity theft at Swain and Palm avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:05 p.m. Contempt of court and disobeying a court order at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Contempt of court and disobeying a court order at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
12:47 p.m. Traffic offense with special circumstances, giving false information to a police officer, possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation, served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency, and falsely identifying to specific police officers at Gravenstein Highway North and Mill Station Road. Adult arrested.
6:15 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:10 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Pending further investigation.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 132 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
