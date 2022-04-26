The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
8:42 a.m. Grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Litchfield and Hayden avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:33 p.m. Vandalism of more than $400 and petty theft at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
2:10 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
3:42 p.m. Felony identity theft at Redwood Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
9:21 a.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Wilton Avenue and North Main Street. Adult arrested.
9:42 a.m. Driving without a license at East Hurlbut Avenue and High School Road. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 163 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
