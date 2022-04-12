The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
12:39 p.m. Battery on a person at Petaluma and Walker avenues. Adult arrested.
9:55 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
10:08 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Healdsburg and Florence avenues. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
11:38 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Keating and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
7:19 a.m. Petty theft and vandalism involving damage to property at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:20 p.m. Obstructing a public officer at Keating Avenue and North Main Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
11:36 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 187 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.