The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
7:43 p.m. Attempted burglary at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
12:40 a.m. Trespassing on occupied property without the owner's consent and possession of a controlled substance at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
12:37 p.m. Shoplifting items worth less than $950 and conspiracy to commit a crime at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
7:24 p.m. Illegal possession of a shopping or laundry cart and violation of probation at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
8:22 a.m. Contempt of court, disobeying a court order and violation of probation at Nelson Way and Bodega Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
10:08 a.m. Theft of a dependent elder of goods valued at more than $950 and making a fictitious check at Evergreen and Cedar avenues. Pending further investigation.
5:59 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY
2:14 p.m. Battery of a spouse, ex-spouse or date and damaging or destroying a wireless communication device at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
10:10 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
3:57 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
9:55 p.m. Burglary and grand theft of property worth more than $950 at Petaluma Avenue and Burnett Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
9:23 a.m. Driving with a suspended license and violation of probation at Bonnardel and Analy avenues. Adult arrested.
10:06 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Morris and Johnson streets. Adult arrested.
11:52 a.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 and conspiracy to commit a crime at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
10:49 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol and battery on a peace officer at Bodega Avenue, North Main Street and South Main Street. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
7:17 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license, violation of probation, and false impersonation to make someone else liable at Bodega Avenue and Edman Way. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 177 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
