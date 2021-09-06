The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
6:58 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance at North Main Street and Wilton Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
TUESDAY
12:25 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
6:59 a.m. Burglary at Calder Avenue and High Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
12:45 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Laguna Park Way and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
6:00 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Washington Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
4:20 a.m. Vehicle theft at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
12:43 p.m. Burglary at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:13 p.m. Inflicting corporeal punishment on a spouse or cohabitant and violation of probation at North Main Street and Mckinley Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
9:01 a.m. Battery of spouse, ex-spouse or date at Abbott and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
7:47 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Valentine Avenue and Zimpher Drive. Adult arrested.
9:12 p.m. Disorderly conduct and drugged with alcohol at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 148 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.