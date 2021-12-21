The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
9:35 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, at Winding Wood Way and Covert Lane. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:11 p.m. Tampering with a vehicle and grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Leland Street and Robinson Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
5:25 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
11:07 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of tear gas, at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
7:02 p.m. Presentation of false identification to police officer at Gravenstein Highway South and Cooper Road. Adult arrested.
7:37 p.m. Served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
7:40 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, at South Main Street and Walker Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
11:31 p.m. Possession of control substance paraphernalia and served with an arrest warrant at Gravenstein Highway North and Tocchini Street. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 150 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
