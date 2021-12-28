The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
5:15 a.m.Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
7:03 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
11:33 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Adult arrested.
9:07 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Morris Street and Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
7:23 a.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, violation of probation, served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:02 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence at Norlee Street and Covert Lane. Charges unfounded.
6:02 p.m. Petty theft at Gravenstein Highway South and Redwood Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
2:24 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 151 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
