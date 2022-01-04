The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
WEDNESDAY
12:50 a.m. Battery on a person at Bately and Murphy courts. Adult arrested.
10:53 a.m. Obstructing and resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at North Main and McKinley streets. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Driving with a suspended license at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
8:44 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
12:22 p.m. Petty theft at South Main and Burnett streets. Pending further investigation.
12:59 p.m. Petty theft at South Main and Burnett streets. Pending further investigation.
1:23 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, violation of probation at North Main Street and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
3:05 p.m. Battery with serious injury and petty theft at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
7:32 p.m. Maintaining a public nuisance and a hazardous material spill, CHP jurisdiction, at Morris Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
8:20 p.m. Driving with a suspended license with special circumstances, and driving without a license at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 127 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.