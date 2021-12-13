The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
11:46 a.m. Felony identity theft and petty theft at West Hills Circle and Bodega Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
3:53 p.m. Shoplifting with a value of less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to district attorney for review.
WEDNESDAY
8:10 a.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
1:28 p.m. Battery on a person, at South Main and Burnett streets. Victim declined prosecution.
FRIDAY
6:47 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
2:07 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving toluene and obstructing a public officer at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
2:52 a.m. Battery on a person, at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
7:22 a.m. Violation of probation at High Street and Wilton Avenue. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 144 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
