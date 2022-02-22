The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
WEDNESDAY
12:22 p..m. Resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician, trespassing at a public business and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
7:55 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
6:18 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
9:56 p.m. Battery on a peace officer at Gravenstein Highway North. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
12:40 p.m. Lewd and lascivious act with a child under age 14 at High Street. Pending further investigation.
5:45 p.m. Vandalism involving damage to property at Gravenstein Highway North. Referred to District Attorney for review.
MONDAY
3:25 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08 percent at Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 179 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
