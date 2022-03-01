The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
3:35 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol, with a blood alcohol content of more than 0.08 percent, at Jewell and Leland avenues. Adult arrested.
7:42 p.m. Violation of juvenile probation at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Referred to juvenile probation.
9:07 p.m. Possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia and served with a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency at Healdsburg Avenue and North Main Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
2:17 a.m. Possession of controlled-substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Adult arrested.
7:30 a.m. Vehicle theft at South Main Street and Calder Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
3:52 p.m. Shoplifting with a value less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Victim declined prosecution.
THURSDAY
9:30 a.m. Violation of probation and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Johnson and Morris streets. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
10:34 a.m. Sexual battery at North Main and McKinley streets. No disposition given.
2:43 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, obstructing or resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician and child cruelty that could have possibly inflicted injury or death at Bodega and Dutton avenues. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
8:21 a.m. Possession of a controlled narcotic and controlled-substance paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue Adult arrested.
11:36 p.m. Evading a police officer and reckless driving at Washington Avenue and Hermosa Court. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
8:42 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon, other than a firearm, likely to produce great bodily injury at Laguna Park Way and Flynn Street. Pending further investigation.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 156 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
