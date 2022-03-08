The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
WEDNESDAY
6:36 a.m. Burglary at Healdsburg Avenue and Lyding Lane. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:50 a.m. Felony identity theft and burglary at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Referred to the district attorney for review.
8:07 p.m. Appropriation of lost property worth more than $950 at Cherry Ridge Road. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY
8:55 a.m. Attempted burglary at Healdsburg Avenue and North Main Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
4:28 p.m. Violation of an order preventing domestic violence at Norlee Street and Covert Lane. No disposition given.
FRIDAY
12:25 a.m. Hit and run with property damage and a runaway vehicle at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. No disposition given.
SATURDAY
7:06 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Cleared by adult arrest.
SUNDAY
3:48 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, a controlled narcotic and controled-substance paraphernalia, plus violation of probation at Covert Lane and Zimpher Drive. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 119 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
