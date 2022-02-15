TUESDAY
7:10 a.m. Theft of utility services at Morris Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
10:09 a.m. Obtaining dollars or others of value under false pretenses at North Main Street. Pending further investigation.
11:01 a.m. Continued pattern of unauthorized entry at Analy Avenue. Pending further investigation.
6:09 p.m. Vehicle theft at North Main Street. Referred to the District Attorney for review.
THURSDAY
8:08 p.m. Misrepresentation as a credit card holder and theft valued at less than $950 at North Main Street. Pending further investigation.
10:24 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at North Main Street. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
10:33 a.m. Petty theft at Redwood Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:34 p.m. Driving with a suspended license at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Washington Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:16 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Analy Avenue. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
5:34 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at North Main Street and Berry Lane. Adult arrested.
12:39 p.m. Obstructing and resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at McKinley Street. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 175 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
