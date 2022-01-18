The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
11:47 a.m. Served misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Petaluma and Abbott avenues. Adult arrested.
2:37 p.m. Forgery involving false checks, records or certificates, petty theft and making a fictitious check at Robinson Road and Bodega Avenue. Pending further investigation.
3:13 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Pending further information.
7:21 p.m. Petty theft and tampering with a vehicle at Covent Lane in Oakland. Referred to allied agency.
WEDNESDAY
6:24 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
3:54 p.m. Deface with paint at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. Driving with a suspended license, including special circumstances, and violation of probation at Bodega Avenue and West Hills Circle. Adult arrested.
4:29 p.m. Misdemeanor identity theft at Acorn Court and Swain Woods Terrace. No disposition provided.
9:50 p.m. Possession of burglary tools and controlled substance paraphernalia, driving recklessly with a suspended license, and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Gravenstein Highway South and Corline Court. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
1:16 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
3:51 a.m. Vandalism including damage to property at Gravenstein Highway North and Tocchini Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:20 p.m. Traffic offense involving special circumstances at Murphy and Valentine avenues. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 144 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
