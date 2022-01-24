The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
12:37 a.m. Minor in possession of alcohol at Pinecrest and Hayden avenues. Case closed by exceptional clearance, which allows a case to be closed in circumstances beyond law enforcement control.
1:54 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and served with a felony arrest warrant from an outside agency at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
2:22 p.m. Petty theft at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
11:19 p.m. Attempted burglary, vandalism involving property damage, and vandalism causing more than $400 in damage at Gravenstein Highway South and Fircrest Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
WEDNESDAY
12:10 a.m. Burglary and vandalism involving property damage at Bodega Avenue and Petaluma Avenue North. Pending further investigation.
2:55 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Redwood and Cedar avenues. Adult arrested.
11:05 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Bodega Avenue and Pleasant Hill Road. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
12:44 p.m. Vehicle theft at Morris Street. Pending further investigation.
3:21 p.m. Credit card theft exceeding $950 in value at Dutton Avenue and Huntley Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
8:56 a.m. Obstructing or resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at McKinley Street and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
9:29 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 142 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
