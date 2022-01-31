The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
10:08 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of community supervision at Morris and McKinley streets. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
8:12 a.m. Tampering with a vehicle at North Main Street and Wilton Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
3:03 p.m. Driving without a license and a traffic offense with special circumstances at McKinley and Brown streets. Adult arrested.
4:10 p.m. Driving without a license at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
4:40 p.m. Burglary, vandalism involving property damage and petty theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
THURSDAY
10:31 a.m. Petty theft at Norlee Street and Hill Drive. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
8:53 a.m. Petty theft at McKinley and North Main streets. Adult arrested.
3:54 p.m. Driving with a suspended license and violation of probation at Johnson and Morris streets. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
6:10 p.m. Knowingly receiving stolen property valued at less than $950 at Burnett and South Main streets. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 130 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.