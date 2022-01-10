The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
10:05 a.m. Arson on property at Bodega Avenue and High Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:43 a.m. Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
11:36 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Laguna Park Way and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
12:11 a.m. Possession of forged notes and controlled substance paraphernalia at South Main Street and Petaluma Avenue. Adult arrested.
2:21 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Healdsburg Avenue and Ellis Court. Adult arrested.
3:12 p.m. Battery on a person and obstructing and resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Juvenile arrested.
3:34 p.m. Forced sexual penetration with an object and sexual battery at Petaluma Avenue. Victim declined prosecution.
THURSDAY
2:12 p.m. Battery on a person at Laguna Park Way and Morris Street. Pending further investigation.
5:25 p.m. Under the influence of a controlled substance at Gravenstein Highway North and Soll Court. Adult arrested.
9:21 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Fellers Lane and Litchfield Avenue. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, possession of a controlled narcotic, violation of post-release community supervision at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Adult arrested.
11:34 a.m. Felony identity theft at Frankel Lane and Ragle Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
7:03 p.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
7:11 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and driving without a license at Bodega Avenue and Robinson Road. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 152 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.