The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
3:50 p.m. Felony identity theft valued at less than $950 and misrepresenting oneself as the credit card holder at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Victim declined prosecution.
TUESDAY
12:29 p.m. Reckless highway driving and driving without a license at Morris Street. Juvenile arrested.
6:19 p.m. Vehicle theft at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
THURSDAY
9:22 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and controlled substance paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance at South Main Street and Maple Avenue. Adult arrested.
10:20 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol at North Main and McKinley streets. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
2:48 p.m. Possession of a weapon at school at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Juvenile arrested.
SATURDAY
10:49 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 142 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
