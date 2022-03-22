The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
WEDNESDAY
3:29 a.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol content exceeding 0.08% at Marys Lane and West Street. Adult arrested.
3:29 a.m. Willful poisoning at North Main and McKinley streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
8:04 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, battery on a peace officer, obstructing or resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician at Willow Street and Jewell Avenue. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
8:53 a.m. Vandalism involving property damage at Morris and Johnson streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
9:17 p.m. Obstructing or resisting a peace officer or emergency medical technician, disorderly conduct involving alcohol, and violation of probation at Petaluma Avenue and Weeks Way. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
2:42 p.m. Driving with a suspended license, special circumstance involved, at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
5:11 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 158 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.