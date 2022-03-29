The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
2:21 p.m. Making a fictitious check at Morris Street and Laguna Park Way. Pending further investigation.
TUESDAY
10:51 a.m. Held on a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Valley View Court and Valley View Drive. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:07 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested
5:04 p.m. Theft involving misrepresentation as the card holder, valued at less than $950, at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Case referred to Juvenile Probation.
7:32 p.m. Contempt of court and disobeying a court order at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
11:33 p.m. Held on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency, driving with a suspended license and committing a traffic offense with special circumstances, no proof of insurance, and violation of probation at North Main Street and Keating Avenue. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
1:27 a.m. Held on a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Pleasant Hill Avenue North and Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 135 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
