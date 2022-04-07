The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
11:32 p.m. Vehicle theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, violation of probation (twice), violation of an order preventing domestic violence and possession of a controlled substance at Southpoint Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
6:34 p.m. Vandalism involving damage to property at South Main and Willow streets. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:17 p.m. Violation of probation at Pitt Avenue and Snow Street. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
10:11 p.m. Hit and run with property damage at Bodega and Washington avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
11:40 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at Sebastopol Avenue and South Main Street. No disposition reported.
7:25 p.m. Shoplifting of items worth less than $950 at Healdsburg Avenue and Harrison Street. Pending further investigation.
10:28 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
12:12 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at North Main and McKinley streets. Suspect released due to insufficient grounds to file a complaint or suspect under the influence of alcohol or drugs and no further action is desirable.
SUNDAY
10:36 a.m. Driving with a suspended license and involving special circumstances at North Main Street and Berry Lane. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 126 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
