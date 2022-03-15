The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
11:10 a.m. Vandalism valued at more than $400 at McKinley Street and Wilton Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:21 a.m. Shoplifting of items valued at less than $950 at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Referred to District Attorney for review.
7:54 p.m. Driving while under the influence of drugs, hit and run involving property damage, and driving without a license at Florence Avenue. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
1:04 p.m. Battery with serious injury at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY
3:32 p.m. Vandalism valued at more than $400 at Sebastopol and Petaluma avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
FRIDAY
8:29 a.m. Vandalism valued at more than $400 and served with an arrest warrant at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
8:23 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Bodega Avenue and Edman Way. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY
2:19 p.m. Petty theft at South Main and Burnett streets. No disposition given.
4:14 p.m. Carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, manufacture, sale or possession of metal knuckles, and disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Sebastopol Avenue and Morris Street. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
12:04 p.m. Petty theft and tampering with a vehicle at Healdsburg and Dufranc avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 150 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.