The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
10:22 a.m. Petty theft and tampering with a vehicle at Jesse Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:56 a.m. Lewd and lascivious acts with a child under age 14 and sodomy with a child under age 14 or with force at Covert Lane. Pending further investigation.
1:57 p.m. Contempt and disobeying of a court order at Valentine Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
9:14 p.m. Inflicting corporeal injury and battery on a spouse, ex-spouse, date or cohabitant at Bodega Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
11 a.m. Hit and run with property damage at Depot Street. Referred to District Attorney for review.
THURSDAY
11:04 a.m. Minor in possession of marijuana on school grounds at Analy Avenue. Juvenile arrested.
7:59 p.m. Possession of child pornography. No location given. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
8:59 a.m. Battery on a person on public grounds, for example at a school or park, at Analy Avenue. Juvenile arrested.
11:52 a.m. Felony identity theft at Dowd Drive. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
3:19 p.m. Robbery at Morris Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
7:19 p.m. Petty theft, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Gravenstein Highway North. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
7:05 p.m. Driving under the influence of alcohol, committing a traffic offense with special circumstances, driving without required interlock device at State Route 12 and Ozone Drive. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
9:40 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol at Sebastopol Avenue. Adult arrested.
