The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
12:27 p.m. Felony identity theft at Redwood Avenue and Gravenstein Highway South. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
TUESDAY
1:54 a.m. Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and being under the influence of a controlled substance at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Adult arrested.
3:04 p.m. Shoplifting of goods worth less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
11:19 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, served with a misdemeanor arrest warrant from an outside agency, and violation of probation at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
3:23 p.m. Grant theft of property worth more than $950 at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Pending further investigation.
10:46 p.m. Misdemeanor arrest warrant served for an outside agency at Petaluma and Walker avenues. Adult arrested.
11:05 p.m. Fraudulent possession and use of a scanning device at Healdsburg and Pitt avenues. Pending further investigation.
THURSDAY
2:30 a.m. Inflicting corporeal injury on a spouse or cohabitant at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY
12:13 a.m. Burglary at Swartz and Virginia avenues. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
2:02 a.m. Violation of probation at Sebastopol Avenue and South Main Street. Referred to adult probation.
SUNDAY
7:40 p.m. Assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm) with great bodily injury or with force likely to cause great bodily injury at Bodega Avenue and Nelson Way. Victim declined prosecution.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 164 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.