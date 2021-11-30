The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
4:33 p.m. Driving while under the influence of alcohol and hit and run with property damage at Florence and Bodega avenues. Adult arrested.
8:24 p.m. Battery of spouse, ex-spouse or date at Johnson Street and Eddie Lane. Referred to District Attorney for review.
TUESDAY
10:05 a.m. Lewd and lascivious act with a child 14 or 15 years old, sexual battery, inflicting injury on a child, and annoying a child under age 18. No location other than Sebastopol and no disposition reported.
12:49 p.m. Battery of spouse, ex-spouse or date at Sunset Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
4:20 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
1:12 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance at Laguna Park Way and McKinley Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 114 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
