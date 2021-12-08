The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
TUESDAY
9:38 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Morris Street. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
1:24 p.m. Deface with paint, etc., at Valentine Avenue. Pending further investigation.
FRIDAY
9:02 a.m. Vandalism including damage to property at Valentine Avenue. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SATURDAY
9:38 p.m. Served felony arrest warrant for outside agency, and violation of probation, at Gravenstein Highway South. Adult arrested.
SUNDAY
12:59 a.m. Driving with a suspended license, committing a traffic offense with special circumstances, and violation of probation at Litchfield and Fircrest avenues. Adult arrested.
MONDAY
11:46 a.m. Felony identity theft and petty theft at West Hills Circle. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 175 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
