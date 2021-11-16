The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
12:11 p.m. Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency at Robinson Road and Leland Street. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
7:32 a.m. Attempted petty theft and vandalism involving property damage at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. Pending further investigation.
10:48 a.m. Battery on a person in a public spot like a school or park at Analy Avenue and North Main Street. Pending further investigation.
11:31 p.m. Disorderly conduct involving alcohol, served with a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency, and violation of felony parole at North Main Street and Berry Lane. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
4:50 a.m. Being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving with a suspended license at Gravenstein Highway South and Lynch Road. Adult arrested.
THURSDAY
1:29 p.m. Shoplifting of goods valued at less than $950 at Gravenstein Highway North and Hurlbut Avenue. No disposition given.
FRIDAY
12:46 p.m. Grand theft of property valued at more than $950 at Petaluma and Palm avenues. Pending further investigation.
SATURDAY
10:01 a.m. Vandalism with property damage at Robinson Road and Leland Street. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
5:13 p.m. Petty theft at North Main Street and Healdsburg Avenue. Pending further investigation.
SUNDAY
4:46 p.m. Served with a felony arrest warrant, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, violation of probation at Palm and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 154 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
