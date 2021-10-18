The following are crimes excerpted from Sebastopol Police Department daily crime log entries and listed at the time the alleged violation was reported.
MONDAY
6:31 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia, driving without a license, violation of probation, and served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency at Abbott and Petaluma avenues. Adult arrested.
TUESDAY
2:50 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia and violation of probation at Johnson Street and Sunset Avenue. Adult arrested.
WEDNESDAY
12:40 a.m. Vehicle theft, intimidating a witness, and vandalism worth $1000 to $5,000 at Gravenstein Highway North and Covert Lane. Adult arrested.
5:39 p.m. Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency at South Main and Willow streets. Adult arrested.
FRIDAY
4:52 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia at Robinson Road. Adult arrested.
SATURDAY
12:15 p.m. Served a misdemeanor arrest warrant for an outside agency, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and violation of probation at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Adult arrested.
12:15 p.m. Battery, assault and cruelty to an elderly dependent adult with the potential to cause great bodily injury or death, violation of civil rights, and use of force and threats at Bately Court and Murphy Avenue. Referred to District Attorney for review.
2:19 p.m. Petty theft and vandalism with damage to property at Mcfarlane Avenue and Lynch Road. Investigation suspended, leads exhausted.
SUNDAY
1:14 a.m. Served a felony arrest warrant for an outside agency, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, and violation of probation at Healdsburg and Pitt avenues. Adult arrested.
OTHER POLICE ACTION
The Sebastopol Police Department also reported 153 other events requiring police action during the period, such as lost animals, assisting citizens, parking violations, foot patrol, traffic hazards and reckless driving.
